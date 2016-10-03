Ottawa Senators at a glance

LAST SEASON: 38-35-9; 85 points; missed playoffs.

COACH: Guy Boucher (fourth season, 97-79-20).

ADDED: RW Mike Blunden, C Derick Brassard, C Chris Kelly, D Patrick Sieloff.

LOST: RW Alex Chiasson, D Mark Fraser, D Chris Phillips, D Patrick Wiercioch, C Mika Zibanejad.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Erik Karlsson. The two-time Norris Trophy winner has long been the subject of intense debate among hockey fans. Traditionalists argue Karlsson is a subpar defender, who yields scoring chances. Others counter that Karlsson's turnovers are overshadowed by his puck possession and the scoring opportunities he creates for his team. Karlsson is undoubtedly one of the league's top offensive stars.