Chicago Cubs to open NLDS with 2 night games

hello

The Chicago Cubs will start out as prime-time players in the playoffs.

Major League Baseball announced Monday the starting times for Games 1 and 2 of the National League division series at Wrigley Field. Game 1 will begin at 8:15 p.m. Central Friday, and Game 2 will start at 7:08 p.m. Central Saturday.

The Cubs will play the winner of Wednesday night's wild-card game between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

Sunday is an off-day in the series. Play resumes next Monday and Tuesday (if necessary) at the park of the wild-card winner. If a Game 5 were necessary, it would be Thursday, Oct. 13, at Wrigley Field.