Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Thieves stole a purse around 1 p.m. Sept. 27 out of a shopping cart in a store lot at 400 E. Golf Road. Contents included a wallet, $120, cellphone and house keys.

• Burglars broke into a shed between 3:13 and 4:18 a.m. Sept. 28 on the 3000 block of West Salt Creek and stole three weed cutters, two backpack leaf blowers and a chain saw.

• Thieves stole an American flag and pole between 10 p.m. Sept. 27 and 9 a.m. Sept. 28 from the lawn at a home on the 800 block of North Ridge. Value was estimated at $50.

• Burglars broke into a Chevrolet between 7:25 and 7:35 a.m. Sept. 29 in a day care lot at 3523 N. Kennicott and stole a purse out of the back seat.

• Vandals scratched the front passenger's-side door between 1:30 and 2:15 p.m. Sept. 29 on a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe in a lot on the 600 block of East Falcon.

• Thieves stole a purse around 4:42 p.m. Sept. 29 out of the front seat of a vehicle in a store lot at 550 E. Golf Road while the victim was loading groceries into the rear of the vehicle. The purse contained $105, credit cards and driver's license. Someone used one of the credit cards to make a purchase.

• Burglars stole a laptop computer, loose change and work ID between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 6 a.m. Sept. 30 out of an unlocked 2008 Suzuki SX4 on the 100 block of South Vail.

• Vandals damaged four tires between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 24 on a 1998 Honda CR-V on the 1500 block of North Windsor.

• Burglars stole cash, a toolbox with tools, and a GPS unit between 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 26 out of an unlocked 2015 Chevrolet Express van on the 2100 block of Juniper Lane. Value was estimated at $1,050.

•Thieves stole a 2004 white Subaru Legacy and silver 1998 Honda Civic between 2 p.m. Sept. 25 and 10 a.m. Sept. 26 out of an apartment lot on the 1600 block of East Central Road.

• Burglars tried to break into an apartment between 7:20 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 26 on the 2100 block of South Goebbert Road. There was no sign that they got inside.

Des Plaines

• Thieves stole four tires between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 9 a.m. Sept. 20 from an Acura TL in an apartment lot on the 900 block of Beau Drive.

• Burglars stole $365 between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 out of an unlocked Lexus at a Speedway gas pump, 885 E. Touhy Ave.

• Burglars stole three hedge trimmers between 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19 out of an unlocked trailer in a driveway on the 1900 block of Ash Street. Value was estimated at $950.

• Mina Lee, 20, of the 1000 block of North Road, Fox River Grove, was arrested around 7:11 p.m. Sept. 17 at 1501 Miner St., and charged with possession of controlled substances MDMA and cocaine.

• Federico E. Sanchez, 25, of the 1700 block of Linden Street, Des Plaines, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at a home on the 100 block of Dover Drive and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Vandals pried the doors on several storage units between Sept. 15 and 22 in a building on the 500 block of Alles. It was not immediately clear if anything was missing.

Mount Prospect

• Thieves stole a red and blue mountain bike and lock and a gray and yellow bicycle around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20 locked in a bike rack at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Cottonwood Lane. The offenders cut the lock, left the front wheels and took the bikes. Value was estimated at $360.

• A Mount Prospect resident was scammed out of $1,000 after he received a voice-mail message around 3:15 p.m. Sept. 21 ordering him to pay for IRS back taxes. The victim called the thief who instructed him to purchase two $500 iTunes cards while he remained on the phone. The victim did and gave the card numbers to the scammer.

• Burglars broke into a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban between 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in a golf course parking lot at 700 W. Rand Road and stole a purse, wallet and radar detector. Loss was estimated at $910.

• A man and woman stole $480 around 2:09 p.m. Sept. 4 from Wal-Mart in Mount Prospect Plaza, Rand and Central roads, by repeatedly asking for change at two registers. Each offender made a purchase and then asked the clerk for smaller or larger bills. By quickly manipulating the bills, they were able to conceal them.

• Burglars stole a purse valued at $300 between 8:45 p.m. Sept. 18 and 6:15 a.m. Sept. 19 out of an unlocked 2006 Toyota Rav4 on the 1000 block of Tamarack.

• Thieves stole two backpack leaf blowers around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12 out of an open landscape trailer on the 1800 block of West Magnolia Lane. Value was estimated at $350.

• A man tried to cheat The Home Depot, 350 E. Kensington Road, around 1:20 p.m. Sept. 12. He purchased a grill, soaking tub and two cans of window and door spray. He left but soon returned, filled his shopping cart with the same items and then added two bags of fertilizer. He kept the receipt from his legal purchase so the clerk would only charge him for the fertilizer. A security agent discovered the theft and stopped the man in the parking lot. The offender climbed into a vehicle and drove away, leaving the stolen items behind.

Palatine

• Burglars broke into a Lexus sedan between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on the 400 block of West Illinois Avenue and stole a cellphone and money clip with cash. Value was estimated at $710.

Prospect Heights

• Vandals knocked a mailbox off its post around 7:50 p.m. Sept. 20 on the 100 block of North Pine Street.

Wheeling

• Vandals pulled a fire alarm lever between 1 and 1:20 a.m. Sept. 12 in an apartment building on the 300 block of Wood Creek Road. Several fire alarms have been activated recently in the building, reports added.