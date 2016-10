Elk Grove Village Halloween decorating contest

The Elk Grove Village Lioness Club and Elk Grove Park District are teaming up to hold a Halloween decorating contest for residents this month.

Decorated houses will be judged on four themes: scariest; family friendly; most creative; and creepiest. Judging takes place on from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

For questions or to enter, email karen.landt@gmail.com or call (312) 257-1136. Leave your name, address, phone number and your choice of theme. Deadline to enter is Monday, Oct. 24.