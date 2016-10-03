Breaking News Bar
 
Free car inspections for Barrington seniors Oct. 8

Daily Herald report

The Barrington Police Department is sponsoring a "Senior Car Safety Check" from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, to help senior drivers ensure their vehicles are ready for winter.

The event will be held at the Barrington Public Safety Building, 400 N. Northwest Highway in Barrington.

Mechanics from Highgate Motors and Wickstrom Auto Group will conduct 21-point inspections on vehicles to check for basic safety and maintenance issues. the service is free and no appointments are necessary. Each inspection should last about 15 minutes, and participants will receive a written report that they can take to their mechanic if further maintenance is needed.

For more information, call Barrington police Sgt. Jeniffer Whitcher at (847) 304-3300 or Sue McNamara with the Barrington Area Council on Aging at (847) 381-5030.

