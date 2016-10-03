Lake County cops seize fugitive in Wisconsin

Lake County sheriff's police said Deon K. Brown of North Chicago was fugitive wanted for armed robbery and other crimes when he was captured Friday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

A reputed gang member wanted for armed robbery and other crimes awaits an extradition hearing after his capture in Wisconsin, the Lake County sheriff's office announced today.

Deon K. Brown, 23, of the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue in North Chicago, has been in the Kenosha County jail since he was seized Friday by members of the sheriff's office warrants division and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

He remained in the Kenosha jail Monday, Oct. 3, awaiting an extradition hearing, authorities said.

Police said Brown is a documented street gang member who eluded capture for about a month. He's been wanted on Lake County arrest warrants with a $1 million bond attached for armed robbery and resisting a peace officer and failure to appear. He also has been wanted on arrest warrants for drug-related offenses.

Brown was arrested after Lake County and federal authorities spotted him driving a vehicle in the 5500 block of 61st Street in Kenosha. He initially tried to flee, but was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.