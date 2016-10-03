Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/3/2016 5:08 PM

CLC financial audit results deemed 'clean'

Daily Herald report

College of Lake County officials announced the school's financial operations were deemed "clean" after a routine audit. The audit of the 2016 financial year included a review of basic financial statements, grants from the Illinois Community College Board, internal controls, credit hour reporting and the private CLC Foundation, as well as the clarity and transparency of financial records. "Being financially accountable and transparent in our practices is a top priority for the board of trustees," CLC board Chairman William Griffin said. "We are very pleased to again receive a clean audit."

