Armed men kick in door of Geneva townhouse

hello

Two men with a gun kicked in the front door of a Geneva townhouse and then left, police said.

Police were called to a home about 1:10 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Aberdeen Court, police said in a news release. Two people were home at the time.

Nobody was injured and nothing was taken. The intruders are described as a black man, about 5 foot, 11 inches tall, dressed all in black, and a black man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information should call Geneva police at (630) 232-4736.