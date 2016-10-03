RF IDeas sets partnership for Africa distribution

hello

ROLLING MEADOWS -- RF Ideas announced a partnership with Plankomat SA (Pty) Ltd, a value added distributors for card and cash operating systems, to provide in-region distribution in Africa, with an emphasis on countries including Nigeria and Ghana.

In addition to Plankomat's knowledge of the Multi-Function Printing (MFP) market, Plankomat SA distributes to channels in the enterprise vertical, allowing RF Ideas to expand its presence across the fast-growing Sub Saharan region.

"Plankomat SA has a proven track record of strategic distribution in Africa, specifically within SADEC countries. We look forward to continuing that success with the addition of more than 100 RF Ideas products now available to our in-region customers through the Plankomat SA channel," said Ian Bayly, Director of Sales, EMEA, RF Ideas.

With more than 40 years of distribution experience, Plankomat SA caters to clients looking for solutions for control and revenue earning. Located in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company specializes in card and cash operating systems and has extensive knowledge in MFP technology.

"The RF Ideas vast product range will complement our existing MFP and point of sales portfolio, while also creating untapped opportunities within our emerging markets," said Peter Plank, Managing Director, Plankomat SA. "Africa is hungry for leading-edge technology and coupled with local sales and support, we envisage significant growth in this region."