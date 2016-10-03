R.R. Donnelley spins off two companies

hello

CHICAGO - R.R. Donnelley & Sons completed the spin-offs of its publishing and retail-centric print services and office products business, LSC Communications, and its financial communications and data service business, Donnelley Financial Solutions.

RR Donnelley will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "RRD."

"We have created three focused companies, which we believe are positioned to pursue their own growth strategies with tailored capital structures to better finance each business's strategic plan," said Thomas J. Quinlan III, formerly the President and CEO of RR Donnelley, who will now serve as LSC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

With the spin-offs complete, RR Donnelley is now an approximately $7 billion global multichannel marketing and business communications solutions provider with 42,000 employees across 28 countries. The company will operate in three segments: Variable Print, Strategic Services and International. RR Donnelley will provide local service and responsiveness through strategically located operations, while leveraging the economic, geographic and technological advantages of a global organization. The Company will continue to serve its more than 52,000 customers in virtually every private and public sector by providing integrated and cost-effective solutions that span the full breadth of the communications life-cycle and enable customers to engage audiences, build brand awareness, reduce costs and drive revenues.

"As a leading global provider of multichannel marketing and business communications solutions, RR Donnelley helps companies of all sizes effectively create, manage and execute their multichannel communication strategies," said Daniel Knotts, RR Donnelley's new Chief Executive Officer." RR Donnelley has a rich history of innovation, service and integrity, and with our talented workforce and extensive capabilities, including content management, digital and print production, supply chain management, business process outsourcing and logistics services, we believe we are well positioned to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions that drive customer success."