The Latest: WR Dorsett in for Colts, TE Thomas out for Jags

Crowds during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016. The Indianapolis Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. Associated Press

People pose for pictures during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016. The Indianapolis Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. Associated Press

Fans watch the stage during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016. The Indianapolis Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. Associated Press

Supporters react as they arrive for the Indianapolis Colts against Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

Supporters leave Wembley Park tube station as they arrive for the Indianapolis Colts against Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

A supporter takes a photo, in front of a mural of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) as people arrive for the Indianapolis Colts against Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

Supporters throng Wembley Way as they arrive for the Indianapolis Colts against Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars supporters wearing masks arrive for the NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars supporters wearing masks arrive for the NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

A supporter throws a football as people arrive for the Indianapolis Colts against Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

Supporters throng Wembley Way as they arrive for the Indianapolis Colts against Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

Supporters pose for a photo as they arrive for the Indianapolis Colts against Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

The Latest on the fourth week of the NFL season (all times Eastern):

8:20 a.m.

Colts wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is active for Sunday's AFC South matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first of three NFL games being staged this season in London.

Dorsett had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury but will play for a Colts passing attack missing wideout Donte Moncrief. But quarterback Andrew Luck could face added pressure as the Colts confirmed that both starters on the right side of the line, guard Denzelle Good and tackle Joe Reitz, would not play due to back injuries.

The Jaguars will be without tight end Julius Thomas, scratched from the lineup with an elbow injury.

Colts inactives: WR Donte Moncrief, CB Darius Butler, RG Denzelle Good, RT Joe Reitz, C Jon Harrison, WR Devin Street, DT T.Y. McGill.

Jaguars inactives: TE Julius Thomas, QB Brandon Allen, CB Dwayne Gratz, DE Jared Odrick, LB Dan Skuta, G Chris Reed, TE Ben Koyack.

___

6:07 a.m.

This NFL Sunday is about 3 1/2 hours longer than usual thanks to an early start in London.

The Jaguars play the Colts at Wembley Stadium to begin a slate of 13 games Sunday in the fourth week of the season. Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley could be in danger of losing his job with a loss, given higher expectations for the Jags going into this season.

The Patriots play their last game without suspended quarterback Tom Brady, with a chance to move to 4-0 with a win against the Bills. Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian tries to follow up a strong road start last week with another against Tampa Bay, which has been inconsistent and is playing without top running back Doug Martin.

Among five late afternoon games, the Raiders visit Baltimore, one of the league's surprise teams so far this season.

Also playing Sunday: Tennessee at Houston, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Atlanta, Seattle at New York Jets, Cleveland at Washington, Los Angeles at Arizona, Dallas at San Francisco, New Orleans at San Diego and Kansas City at Pittsburgh.