updated: 10/2/2016 10:12 AM

The Latest: McIlroy greeted warmly on final day of Ryder Cup

  • Europeâs Rory McIlroy celebrates after putting on the 10th hole during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • Fans cheer during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • Europeâs Thomas Pieters reacts to his birdie on the 13th hole with teammate Europeâs Rory McIlroy during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

    Associated Press

 
CHASKA, Minn. -- The Latest on the Ryder Cup (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Hearing chants of "Welcome Rory! Welcome Rory!" European star Rory McIlroy got the final day of the Ryder Cup off to a raucous start when he teed off on No. 1.

McIlroy teed off first in a highly anticipated showdown with Patrick Reed to begin the singles matches. McIlroy and Reed have been the two best performers for the two sides all weekend. And both have fed off the rowdy Hazeltine crowd.

McIlroy found the fairway on No. 1 while Reed's tee shot went left into the rough.

___

10:30 a.m.

The PGA of America is pleading with the raucous, rowdy crowd at Hazeltine National Golf Club to be respectful of all participants heading into the final day of the Ryder Cup.

The PGA issued a statement Sunday saying security staff will remove any fans that "are disruptive in any way, including the use of vulgar or profane language directed at the players."

Galleries of more than 50,000 have packed the golf course over the first two days of the event and have made their voices heard as they back the Americans in the biennial event.

Europe's Rory McIlroy has been at the center of much of the heckling, and has responded forcefully after making big shots.

The Americans lead the Europeans 9Â½ to 6Â½ heading into singles play, needing five points in the 12 matches to win for the first time since 2008.

