updated: 10/2/2016 11:54 AM

Troy Davis arrested hours after being honored at Iowa State

Associated Press
AMES, Iowa -- Former Iowa State running back Troy Davis arrested on suspicion of public intoxication roughly 14 hours after being honored at the Cyclones' game against Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State University Police say Davis refused to take a sobriety test when officers contacted him around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Davis will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year.

Davis was being held Sunday in the Story County Jail in lieu of $300 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Davis' behalf.

Davis is scheduled to be inducted into the college football hall of fame later this year. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 1996.

