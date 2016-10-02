Arsenal beats Burnley 1-0 after injury-time goal

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson makes an attempt at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, centre, takes a shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP) Associated Press

BURNLEY, England -- Arsenal scored with virtually the last touch of the game to beat Burnley 1-0 and extend its winning run in the Premier League to five games on Sunday.

After a short corner in the second minute of injury time, Theo Walcott flicked on a cross and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to turn the ball in at the far post - via the unintentional hand of teammate Laurent Koscielny just in front of him.

"It's hit both of us in the end," Oxlade-Chamberlain said, with a grin, "and it's squeezed in."

It was a memorable way for Arsene Wenger to mark the 20th anniversary since he officially took charge of Arsenal. His team is in third place, two points behind leader Manchester City.

"I have not seen the replay of our goalÂ and I did not see from the bench it go in," Wenger said. "Maybe we were a bit lucky there then (for possible handball), yes?"

Despite being on the back foot for most of the game and defending deeply, Burnley almost took the lead when Michael Keane headed a corner against the crossbar in the 75th minute.

Alexis Sanchez shot wide with Arsenal's best two chances before the visitors' scrambled winner.

"ItÂ was a difficult game," Wenger said. "We had to not concede and be patient against a team who areÂ well-organised with full spirit."