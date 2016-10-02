AP Top 25: ACC matches SEC with 6 ranked

The Atlantic Coast Conference matched the Southeastern Conference for the most teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll with six after a weekend where 10 Top-25 teams lost.
It's the first time since 2006 that the ACC has six ranked teams.
Alabama remained No. 1 and had 53 first-place votes and Ohio State held on to No. 2. Clemson, from the ACC, moved up two spots to No. 3 after a dramatic victory against Louisville, which slipped four spots to No. 7.
Michigan remained No. 4, and No. 5 Washington moved up five spots after a dominant victory against Stanford. The last time the Huskies were ranked this high was 2000, when they won the Rose Bowl and finished No. 3 in the nation.
No. 10 Miami gives the ACC three in the top 10 to also match the SEC.