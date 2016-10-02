AP Top 25: ACC matches SEC with 6 ranked

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after Clemson defeated Louisville 42-36 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. Associated Press

The Atlantic Coast Conference matched the Southeastern Conference for the most teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll with six after a weekend where 10 Top-25 teams lost.

It's the first time since 2006 that the ACC has six ranked teams.



Alabama remained No. 1 and had 53 first-place votes and Ohio State held on to No. 2. Clemson, from the ACC, moved up two spots to No. 3 after a dramatic victory against Louisville, which slipped four spots to No. 7.

Michigan remained No. 4, and No. 5 Washington moved up five spots after a dominant victory against Stanford. The last time the Huskies were ranked this high was 2000, when they won the Rose Bowl and finished No. 3 in the nation.

No. 10 Miami gives the ACC three in the top 10 to also match the SEC.