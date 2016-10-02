Teixeira honored by Yankees before final major league game

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira waves to fans as he leaves batting practice before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in New York. Teixeira is retiring after the game. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Mark Teixeira has been honored by the New York Yankees during a 12-minute ceremony prior to the final game of his prolific career.

The switch-hitting slugger was given several gifts and received a standing ovation Sunday from a scattered crowd still filing in on an overcast afternoon as the Yankees got set to play their season finale against Baltimore. He waved to fans and tipped his cap as one video board posted "Thank you Tex!" while the large one in center field displayed his career achievements and rolled through various highlights.

Once the game started, the entire crowd joined in when the Bleacher Creatures chanted Teixeira's name during roll call. And the 36-year-old first baseman soon flashed his Gold Glove form with a fully outstretched, diving play behind the bag to rob Matt Wieters of a hit in the second inning.

Teixeira announced on Aug. 5 his plans to retire after this season, his 14th in the majors.