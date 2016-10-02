Newton leaves game with concussion symptoms, doesn't return

hello

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after a hit at the goal line during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) lies on the turf after a hit during a two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is hit by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Deion Jones (45) during a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was being evaluated for concussion symptoms in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Newton's day ended after he scored a 2-point conversion run that cut Atlanta's lead to 34-18 late in the third quarter. Falcons linebacker Deion Jones laid a clean hit on Newton near the goal line.

Derek Anderson took Newton's place.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, took four helmet-to-helmet shots in Carolina's opening loss at Denver three weeks ago. Only one of the hits resulted in a penalty, but Newton later said he wasn't concerned.

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall was fined $24,309 and safety Darian Stewart $18,231 for helmet-to-helmet hits in the opener.

___

AP NFL website: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL