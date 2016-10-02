Carr throws 4 TD passes as Raiders beat Ravens 28-27

Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta, top, is tackled by Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith, left, rushes past Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) is tackled by Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws to a receiver as he is pressured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Vadal Alexander in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker gestures after making a field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Derek Carr, center, and center Rodney Hudson in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- For the first time in years, the Oakland Raiders have developed a knack for winning on the road.

Derek Carr threw four touchdown passes, the last to Michael Crabtree with 2:12 left, and the Raiders beat the previously undefeated Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday.

After the Ravens rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to go ahead with 3 Â½ minutes remaining, Carr directed a 66-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard strike to Crabtree in the back of the end zone.

The last time Oakland (3-1) won its first three road games of the season was in 2002.

East coast, West coast, the Raiders don't care.

"We really at some point stopped talking about the time zones and all that," coach Jack Del Rio said. "I think good football teams find a way to play well wherever they are."

Carr went 25 for 35 for 199 yards. Three of his TD passes were to Crabtree, who finished with seven catches for 88 yards.

The Ravens (3-1) trailed 14-3 in the second quarter and 21-12 with 11:11 to go before coming back.

A 52-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Steve Smith cut the deficit to 21-19. Ravens defensive tackle Lawrence Guy then forced a fumble by DeAndre Washington, and Baltimore recovered at the Oakland 17.

Four plays later, Terrance West scored from the 3 to give Baltimore its first lead.

Oakland had the appropriate response, dropping the Ravens to 49-17 at home over the past nine seasons.

"At the end of the day just a gritty, gritty win," Del Rio said. "A great road win against a really good football team."

The Ravens won their previous three games by excelling in the fourth quarter. This game was a throwback to last year, when Carr pulled out a 37-33 win over Baltimore.

Operating against a porous defense ranked 32nd in the NFL, the Ravens didn't reach the end zone until deep into the third quarter. Flacco was pressured in the pocket for much of the afternoon, in part because starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley was inactive with a foot injury.

Baltimore was called for offensive holding five times and yielded two sacks.

The Ravens closed to 14-12 with 2:41 left in the third quarter when Flacco bulled in from the 1 to complete a 72-yard drive that consumed seven minutes.

The comeback lost some steam when Bruce Irvin sacked Flacco, forcing a fumble that Oakland recovered on the Baltimore 29.

That led to a 13-yard touchdown pass to Crabtree after the Ravens jumped offside on a fourth-and-1.

NUMBERS LIE

Raiders: Despite getting only 13 first downs and 261 yards, in addition to being penalized 12 times for 93 yards, Oakland found a way to win.

Ravens: Flacco went 32 for 52 for 298 yards, and the Ravens amassed 412 yards in offense. Unfortunately for the Ravens, all their points over the first 42 minutes came from Justin Tucker .

QUOTABLE:

Raiders: Del Rio on Crabtree: "He's been sensational since Day One. He's a real pro, he's a tough guy, he loves football, he's really competitive and he's got great hands."

Ravens: "You put pressure on yourself when you have that many penalties," said coach John Harbaugh, referring to Baltimore's 10 penalties for 105 yards.

NO FORSETT: After starting the Ravens' first three games, RB Justin Forsett was placed on the inactive list. ... West ran for a career-high 113 yards and Javorius Allen picked up 13 in his season debut. Flacco has two of Baltimore's three rushing TDs this season.

INJURIES: Raiders: TE Lee Smith (ankle) was hurt in the second quarter and did not return. ... LB Malcolm Smith left in the fourth quarter with a groin injury.

Ravens: S Eric Weddle and S Lardarius Webb both underwent concussion protocol in the fourth quarter but returned to play. ... CB Maurice Canady (thigh) left in the first quarter. ... TE Maxx Williams (knee) missed most of the second half.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Oakland begins a two-game homestand against AFC West foes next Sunday, hosting San Diego before Kansas City comes to town on Oct. 16.

Ravens: A matchup against neighboring rival Washington looms for the Ravens at home next Sunday.

