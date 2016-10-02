NFL Today, Week 4

hello

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Oct. 3

New York Giants at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., EDT. The Vikings (3-0) have won five of the past seven in the series. ... The Giants (2-1) will play away from home for the 17th time in their past 21 Monday night appearances, a stretch beginning with a 28-16 loss to the Vikings at the Metrodome on Nov. 19, 2001. In seven starts vs. the Vikings, Giants QB Eli Manning has five TDs, 14 interceptions, a 54.1 completion rate and 54.8 passer rating with a 2-5 record. This is the first Monday night home game for the Vikings since Dec. 20, 2010, a 40-14 loss to the Bears at University of Minnesota after the Metrodome collapse forced a venue change. That was QB Brett Favre's final NFL game.

___

STARS

Passing

-Matt Ryan, Falcons, was 28 for 37 for a team-record 503 yards and four touchdown passes and an interception in Atlanta's 48-33 win over Carolina . Ryan's performance is the 19th 500-yard passing game in NFL history.

-Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, was 22 for 27 for 300 yards and five touchdown passes in Pittsburgh's 43-14 victory over Kansas City . It was Roethlisberger's fifth career game with five TD passes.

-Russell Wilson, Seahawks, was 23 for 32 for 309 yards and three touchdown passes in Seattle's 27-17 win over the New York Jets . Wilson has 25 games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions, the most by a player in NFL history in his first five seasons.

-Brian Hoyer, Bears, was 28 for 36 for 302 yards and two touchdown passes as Chicago earned its first win of the season with a 17-14 victory over Detroit.

-Philip Rivers, Chargers, was 28 for 43 for 321 yards and two touchdowns and an interception in San Diego's 35-34 loss to New Orleans.

___

Rushing

-Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, had 23 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' 24-17 win over San Francisco .

-Le'Veon Bell, Steelers, had 18 carries for 144 yards in Pittsburgh's 43-14 victory over Kansas City.

-Matt Jones, Redskins, had 22 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 31-20 win over Cleveland.

-Terrance West, Ravens, had 21 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's 28-27 loss to Oakland.

-Isaiah Crowell, Browns, had 15 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's 31-20 loss to Washington.

-Jordan Howard, Bears, had 23 carries for 111 yards in Chicago's 17-14 win over Detroit.

-DeMarco Murray, Titans, had 25 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee's 27-20 loss to Houston.

___

Receiving

-Julio Jones, Falcons, had 12 catches for a team-record 300 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in Atlanta's 48-33 win over Carolina. It was the sixth-most yards receiving in a game in NFL history.

-Michael Crabtree, Raiders, had seven catches for 88 yards and three touchdowns in Oakland's 28-27 win over Baltimore . Crabtree is the first Raider to have three touchdown receptions in a game since Jerry Porter on Dec. 19, 2004, against Tennessee.

-John Brown, Cardinals, had 10 catches for 144 yards in Arizona's 17-13 loss to Los Angeles.

-Dontrelle Inman, Chargers, had seven catches for 120 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown in San Diego's 35-34 loss to New Orleans.

-Jimmy Graham, Seahawks, had six catches for 113 yards in Seattle's 27-17 win over the New York Jets.

-Eddie Royal, Bears, had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 17-14 win over Detroit.

-Steve Smith, Ravens, had eight catches for 111 and a touchdown in Baltimore's 28-27 loss to Oakland.

___

Special Teams

-Andre Roberts, Lions, returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown in Detroit's 17-14 loss to Chicago.

-Will Fuller, Texans, returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown in Houston's 27-20 win over Tennessee. Fuller is the fourth rookie in the past 15 years to get both a touchdown catch and a punt return TD in the same game. He joins Tavon Austin (2013), T.Y. Hilton (2012) and Dez Bryant (2010).

- Jason Myers, Jaguars, was 3 for 3 on field goals in Jacksonville's 30-27 win over Indianapolis.

___

Defense

-Robert Alford, Falcons, returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in Atlanta's 48-33 win over Carolina.

-Kurt Coleman, Panthers, returned an interception 8 yards for a touchdown in Carolina's 48-33 loss to Atlanta.

-Cam Johnson, Browns, had two sacks and a forced fumble in Cleveland's 31-20 loss to Washington.

-Derek Wolfe, Broncos, had two sacks in Denver's 27-7 win over Tampa Bay.

-Aaron Donald, Rams had 1Â½ sacks and a forced fumble in Los Angeles' 17-13 win over Arizona.

___

MILESTONES

The Falcons' Matt Ryan passed for 503 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Julio Jones had 12 catches for 300 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta's 48-33 win over Carolina. The Falcons are the first team in NFL history to have a 500-yard passer and 300-yard receiver in the same game. ... Indianapolis running back Frank Gore rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown. Gore has 12,293 rushing yards and passed Marcus Allen (12,243), Edgerrin James (12,246) and Marshall Faulk (12,279) to move into 10th place in NFL history.

___

HOME AWAY FROM HOME



The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated Indianapolis 30-27 in front of 83,764 at London's Wembley Stadium in the first of three 2016 International Series games in the United Kingdom.

___

TOUGH WEATHER IN TAMPA

For the second straight week, play was stopped in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium because of inclement weather. The game was suspended for 1 hour, 26 minutes with 6:52 remaining Sunday, with only a few thousand fans returning to their seats for the conclusion. Denver moved to 4-0 on the season with a 27-7 win over the Buccaneers .

___

STREAKS & STATS

Washington tight end Jordan Reed had nine catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 31-20 win over Cleveland. Reed has 207 catches and reached 200 receptions in his 38th game. He reached the 200-catch mark in the fewest games in NFL history for a tight end, passing Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow (39 games). ... Dallas rookie quarterback Dak Prescott completed 23-of-32 passes (71.9 percent) for 245 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cowboys' 24-17 win at San Francisco. Prescott has no interceptions in his first 131 attempts, the most pass attempts by a rookie without an interception to begin a career. They are also the most by a player who did not throw an interception in his first four games. ... Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson had a touchdown reception in Jacksonville's 30-27 win and has 17 TD catches since the start of the 2015 season, the most in the NFL during that span. ... Oakland quarterback Derek Carr threw four touchdown passes with no interceptions and Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree had three touchdown receptions in the team's 28-27 win at Baltimore. Carr, who passed for four touchdowns with no interceptions on Nov. 1, 2015, against the New York Jets, is the first Raiders quarterback to have a 4 TD and 0 INT effort in back-to-back seasons since Rich Gannon in 1999 and 2000. Crabtree is the first Raider to have three touchdown receptions in a game since Jerry Porter on Dec. 19, 2004, against Tennessee. Oakland has won its first three road games of the season. The previous time Oakland won its first three road games of the season was in 2002. ... The Patriots lost 16-0 at home against Buffalo. The Patriots, who moved into Gillette Stadium in 2002, were last blanked at home 6-0 by the New York Jets in 1993 at Foxboro Stadium. It was Buffalo's second win in its past 16 visits to Foxborough. Including his tenure with the New York Jets, it gave Bills coach Rex Ryan his first regular-season road victory over Bill Belichick in eight tries. ... The Seahawks beat the Jets 27-17 and won at MetLife Stadium for the first time since beating the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl in 2014.

___

SIDELINED

Cam Newton sustained a concussion after a hard hit in the fourth quarter. Newton was pulled after he was hit hard, but cleanly, by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones on a successful 2-point conversion run that pulled the Panthers within 34-18. ... Denver's Trevor Siemian was sidelined during the Broncos' game against the Buccaneers with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder. Tampa Bay also sustained a significant injury in the game as four-time Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy left with a calf injury during the first half. McCoy left the field early in the second quarter, walking gingerly with assistance from a trainer. Arizona lost Carson Palmer early in the fourth quarter of their 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Palmer was injured when his head slammed the turf on a sack by Aaron Donald. He originally was evaluated for concussion symptoms by trainers on the sideline. ... In the Jets' 27-17 loss to Seattle, cornerback Darrelle Revis sustained a thigh injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return for New York, and right guard Brian Winters left in the second quarter with a head injury after he slammed helmets with a Seahawks defender.

___

SPEAKING

"I am shocked. I expect more out of our offense. Every year is different. It's a little deflating, man. You think you're really close and right when you think it's going to be easy, whether in sport or life, you get slapped in the face and humbled. It's disappointing, but that's just the story of life. It's never easy. This is hard, football is hard. It's not for the weary." - Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall after his team's 27-17 loss to Seattle.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/AP_NFL