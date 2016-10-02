Bears show some offense, end losing streak with 17-14 win

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) celebrates a touchdown during the second half. At right is Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17). Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) and wide receiver Eddie Royal (19) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday in Chicago. Associated Press

Having lost six straight at home and six straight to the visiting Lions, the Bears were overdue to end both slumps.

They did Sunday in a 17-14 victory at Soldier Field over the visitors from Detroit, for their first victory of the season after three losses. The loss dropped the Lions to 1-3 as well.

The Bears' offense, which had been dormant since its second possession of the game, got a huge boost late in the third quarter.

From the Bears' 24-yard line, Eddie Royal caught an intermediate crossing route in stride in the middle of the field and wasn't run down until he reached the Lions' 12-yard line. The 64-yard pickup was the Bears' longest play from scrimmage this year. Three plays later Brian Hoyer connected with Zach Miller for a 2-yard TD and a 14-6 Bears lead with 3:34 left in the third quarter.

It was Miller's third TD in two weeks.

The Bears' next possession ended with Connor Barth's 25-yards field goal, extending their lead to 17-6 with 10:09 left to play.

Andre Roberts' 85-yard punt-return TD with 1:52 left brought the Lions within 3, but that's as close as they got.

Matt Prater's second field goal, this one from 21 yards, cut the Bears' lead to 7-6 on the first possession of the second half.

Inside linebacker John Timu, who started after being promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week, kept the Lions out of the end zone when, on third and goal from the 1-yard line, he stuffed Zach Zenner for a 2-yard loss, sending in the FG unit.

The Lions didn't get on the board until 2:19 remained in the first half when Prater drilled a 50-yard field goal, cutting the Bears' lead to 7-3. It appeared the Bears had snuffed out the Lions' drive short of midfield, but on a third-and-2 incompletion, defensive end Cornelius Washington was flagged for lining up offsides, keeping the possession alive.

The Lions missed an opportunity to take the lead when they were given excellent field position after Connor Barth was wide right on a 50-yard FG attempt with 39 seconds left in the half. They drove into the red zone, but quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted by Jacoby Glenn. Stafford assumed wide receiver Golden Tate would run a sideline route, but when he ran straight up the field, Glenn had an easy pick.

The Bears scored first on Hoyer's 4-yard TD pass to Eddie Royal, who made a leaping grab just across the goal line despite tight coverage by cornerback Nevin Lawson.

