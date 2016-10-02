Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 10/2/2016 7:00 AM

Benedict XVI's aide: 2014 World Cup led to his leaving

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROME -- The personal aide to the emeritus pontiff, Benedict XVI, says the increasingly frail pope had hoped to stay in the papacy until 2014 but resigned a year earlier because of soccer's World Cup.

Monsignor Georg Gaenswein says, in comments published Sunday in the Corriere della Sera paper, that a doctor had told Benedict to stop taking trans-Atlantic flights.

At that time, Catholic World Youth Day gatherings were held every three years, and by that timetable Brazil would have hosted the event in 2014. But because Brazil was also due to host the World Cup in 2014, the Catholic youth jamboree was moved up to 2013, and Gaenswein said Benedict realized he wouldn't be able to fly to Brazil.

So Benedict, now living in a Vatican convent, resigned in February 2013.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account