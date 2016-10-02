Conductor Neville Marriner dies, founded London orchestra

hello

FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, musician Neville Marriner is made a Companion of Honour by Britain's Prince William, at Buckingham Palace, in London. The Academy of St Martin in the Fields orchestra says its founder, conductor Neville Marriner, has died. He was 92, it was reported on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP, File) Associated Press

LONDON -- The Academy of St Martin in the Fields orchestra says its founder, conductor Neville Marriner, has died at 92.

The musician founded the academy with the dream of creating a chamber ensemble, and started by having a group of friends gather to rehearse in his living room. The academy first performed at the London church on Trafalgar Square, which gave the ensemble its name, in 1959.

The group enjoys one of the largest discographies of any chamber orchestra worldwide.

Marriner worked with orchestras around the world. He was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1979 and a Knight Bachelor in 1985. Last year he was made a Companion of Honour for his services to music.

Academy chairman Paul Aylieff said Sunday that Marriner's legacy was immense.