Rare, deadly heroin additive found in Will County

JOLIET, Ill. -- The coroner in Will County says he's found evidence of the presence of a toxic substance in fatal heroin overdoses that's more potent than fentanyl.

Will County Coroner Patrick K. O'Neil says he found traces of W-18 in the system of a 32-year-old Lockport man who died of a heroin overdose in April. W-18 isn't as common as fentanyl but police have said it is even more deadly. Fentanyl has been blamed for the recent increase in heroin-related deaths across the U.S.

W-18 hasn't been found in neighboring DuPage County, where Coroner Richard A. Jorgensen tells The Naperville Sun (http://trib.in/2diudbI ) he's seeing an increase in designer fentanyls. Jorgensen says the county had eight deaths due to fentanyl last year and so far this year that number is at least 17.

