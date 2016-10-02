Breaking News Bar
 
Daily Herald report

Free shredding events will be 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Mundelein Community Bank, 1110 W. Maple Ave. (Route 176 and Midlothian Road) Mundelein, and Oct. 15 at Libertyville Bank & Trust, 201 E. Hurlburt Court, Libertyville. All paper collected is recycled. No plastic bags. Limit three paper bags or small boxes for shredding. Suggested items include tax information and returns; investment records and statements; bank statements; canceled checks; paycheck stubs; ATM and credit card receipts; credit card statements; insurance, utility bills and household financial information; personal documents; pictures, and more.

