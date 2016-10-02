Free shredding events will be 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Mundelein Community Bank, 1110 W. Maple Ave. (Route 176 and Midlothian Road) Mundelein, and Oct. 15 at Libertyville Bank & Trust, 201 E. Hurlburt Court, Libertyville. All paper collected is recycled. No plastic bags. Limit three paper bags or small boxes for shredding. Suggested items include tax information and returns; investment records and statements; bank statements; canceled checks; paycheck stubs; ATM and credit card receipts; credit card statements; insurance, utility bills and household financial information; personal documents; pictures, and more.
updated: 10/2/2016 4:40 PM
Shredding events
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Libertyville
- Mundelein
- Lake County
Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.