State office candidate forum

The Lake County Municipal League is hosting a candidate forum for state offices at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the University Center of Lake County, 1200 University Center Drive, adjoining the College of Lake County campus off Washington Street in Grayslake. The session features candidates for the Illinois House, Senate and comptroller, and will be moderated by CLC President Jerry Weber. Tickets are $10 and include breakfast. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Visit www.lakecountyleague.org.