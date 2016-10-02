Images: Bears beat Lions 17-14

Chicago Bears strong safety Chris Prosinski celebrates with Chicago Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis after a big hit during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller runs after a catch during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal returns a kick off during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer passes during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal makes a catch with Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs covering during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer throws during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Bears players celebrate with Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal after his first half touchdown during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal tries to get around Detroit Lions strong safety Miles Killebrew during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith is tripped up by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith runs after a catch during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks celebrates after a sack during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard looks for an opening during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer throws during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal fields a punt during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White runs after a catch during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Detroit Lions wide receiver Aaron Dobson is upended by Chicago Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick is gang tackled by the Bears during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard tries to turn the corner during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard tries to escape from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal scores in the first half during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer and Detroit Lions defensive back Johnson Bademosi talk after the game during Bears 17-14 win over the Lions Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer congratulates Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard during Bears 17-14 win over the Lions Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Willie Young congratulate Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard after the Bears 17-14 win over the Lions Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long is pumped after the Bears 17-14 win over the Lions Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller chases Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears inside linebacker John Timu and Chicago Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman celebrate a stop during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler works the sidelines during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal takes off after a catch during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal runs after a catch during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal stiff arms Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller celebrates his 2nd half touchdown during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller celebrates after his touchdown during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andre Roberts is gang tackled by Bears players during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard finds an opening during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer throws during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho tackles Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho celebrates after a tackle during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington celebrates after a sack during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre' Hall celebrate his interception with Chicago Bears cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears tight end Logan Paulsen tries to tackle Detroit Lions wide receiver Andre Roberts during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Detroit Lions strong safety Don Carey and Detroit Lions strong safety Miles Killebrew fight for an onside kick with Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho celebrates a fumble recovery on an onside kick during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox celebrates with Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller after his touchdown during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell congratulates Chicago Bears kicker Connor Barth after his 2nd half field goal during their game Sunday, October 12 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer