Crime
updated: 10/2/2016 11:06 PM

Spokeswoman: Kardashian West held up at gunpoint in Paris

  • Associated PressKim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in August.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- A spokeswoman for Kim Kardashian West says she was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room Sunday night by two armed masked men dressed as police officers.

The representative said the reality TV star is "badly shaken but physically unharmed."

She offered no other details.

Kanye West was performing in New York at the time. He abruptly ended his show at the Meadows Festival Sunday night after telling his fans he had to stop the show due to a family emergency.

Kardashian West has been in Paris for fashion week. She attended the Givenchy show Sunday evening.

She was also ambushed last week by a serial celebrity accoster who attempted to assault her as she was entering a restaurant.

