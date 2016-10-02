Breaking News Bar
 
Plane makes emergency landing for man trapped in cargo hold

Associated Press
MADRID -- An airplane flying from Portugal to Angola was forced to make an emergency landing in Lisbon after a cargo worker was reported missing - and the man was found inside the cargo hold, alive but suffering from hypothermia.

Lisbon airport spokesman Rui Oliveira told The Associated Press that the TAAG Angola Airlines plane left the Portuguese city of Porto around 10 a.m. Saturday en route to Angola's capital of Luanda.

The worker was reported missing in Porto after loading cargo on the airplane and believed to be trapped inside the cargo hold, he said. The plane made an emergency landing in Lisbon at around 11 a.m.

Oliveira did not disclose further details about the worker but said he's in stable condition recovering at a hospital in Lisbon.

