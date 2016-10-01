Boyfriend charged with killing woman found at Bensenville golf course

Johnanthan Condrey, 44, of Melrose Park, is accused of stabbing his 37-year-old girlfriend to death and dumping her body at White Pines Golf Course in Bensenville where her body was found Sept. 29 by groundskeepers.

The boyfriend of a 37-year-old woman whose body was found at White Pines Golf Course near Bensenville has been charged with stabbing her to death.

Johnanthan Condrey, 44, is accused of killing the still-unidentified woman early Thursday morning at an apartment the couple shared in the 11500 block of Grand Avenue in unincorporated Cook County near Melrose Park, according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office.

Investigators said Condrey and the woman were arguing when Condrey stabbed her. He then drove her body to the golf course about three miles away and dumped her remains near the entrance.

Condrey is facing first degree murder charges and was expected in bond court Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

Another man questioned by authorities during the investigation was released without charges, according to Dart's office.

The woman's identity is being withheld while investigators attempt to locate next of kin.

Golfing activities were shut down Thursday at the golf course after a groundskeeper discovered the woman's body around 8 a.m. near the entrance to the golf course and banquet facility.

The investigation led authorities to the apartment in Cook County where it was determined the killing had taken place. Sheriff's office investigators handled the criminal case while an autopsy was performed by the DuPage County coroner's office. The autopsy concluded her death was caused by a single stab wound to the back.