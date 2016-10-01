Warren Township High School parade continues homecoming celebration

Warren Township High School, fresh off a Friday night 21 to 15 football victory over Mundelein, continued its weeklong homecoming celebration Saturday with a homecoming parade and dance.
This year's homecoming theme was "Through the Decades," building on the school's 100th anniversary. Homecoming events, including the parade and dance, are included on a list of 100 centennial events planned for the year.
The parade included the homecoming court, clubs and activity organizations. Also participating were alumni groups from the classes of '60, '61, '62, '66 and '81.
Students during the week celebrated daily school themes, including greaser Monday, hippie Tuesday, neon Wednesday, grunge Thursday and Warren wear Friday. The Saturday night dance at the Almond Road campus featured concessions, music and games.