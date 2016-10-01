Breaking News Bar
 
Warren Township High School parade continues homecoming celebration

  • The sax section marches Saturday in the Warren Township High School homecoming parade.

    Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

  • The Warren Township High School mascot, the Blue Devil, passes out treats Saturday at the high school's homecoming parade in Gurnee.

    Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

  • The Warren Township High School class of 1981 shows it still has lots of pep as it winds down the parade route Saturday at the school's homecoming.

    Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

  • Homecoming King Ricky Flores, a senior, walked the route Saturday during the Warren Township High School homecoming parade.

    Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

  • Homecoming Queen Lauryn Lingdad, a senior, has candy in hand Saturday as she walks the homecoming parade route.

    Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

  • The pompon squad didn't mind the rain Saturday as it marched in the Warren Township High School homecoming parade in Gurnee.

    Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

  • Carla Robison, left, of San Diego, and Christina Stumpf of Gurnee needed an umbrella Saturday to watch the Warren Township High School parade.

    Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

 
Daily Herald report

Warren Township High School, fresh off a Friday night 21 to 15 football victory over Mundelein, continued its weeklong homecoming celebration Saturday with a homecoming parade and dance.

This year's homecoming theme was "Through the Decades," building on the school's 100th anniversary. Homecoming events, including the parade and dance, are included on a list of 100 centennial events planned for the year.

The parade included the homecoming court, clubs and activity organizations. Also participating were alumni groups from the classes of '60, '61, '62, '66 and '81.

Students during the week celebrated daily school themes, including greaser Monday, hippie Tuesday, neon Wednesday, grunge Thursday and Warren wear Friday. The Saturday night dance at the Almond Road campus featured concessions, music and games.

