updated: 10/1/2016 5:02 PM

Randall Oaks Zoo celebrates fall through Oct. 30

  • Animal care specialist Sydney Kush greets Elmer, a 7-month-old camel, with a pumpkin Saturday at the Randall Oaks Park & Barnyard Fall Fest in West Dundee. The young camel is learning some vocal commands and is one of dozens of species of animals and reptiles at the zoo.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Ridley Jensen, 6, of St. Charles picks out pumpkins for him and his family Saturday at the Randall Oaks Park & Barnyard Fall Fest in West Dundee. He was with his grandmother Mary and cousin Evan.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Kylie Sigrist, a zoo educator, holds Batman the ferret as Elmer the camel greets him Saturday at the Randall Oaks Park & Barnyard Fall Fest in West Dundee.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Goats, alpacas and a young camel named Elmer shared a large pumpkin Saturday at the Randall Oaks Fall Festival in West Dundee. The crowd was minimal because of the rain, but the animals were nonetheless hungry. The festival continues 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee.

The fest features a hay maze, corn bin play area, fall treats for purchase, and face painting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $3 to $5, and pumpkins for additional charge.

On weekends only there is the "Pumpkin Enrichment for the Animals" bonfires from noon to 5 p.m., and hayrides for $2 per person. All activities are included with zoo admission, with some exceptions. Zoo admission is $3.25 for residents, $4 for nonresidents and kids 2 and younger are free.

Call (847) 428-7131 or visit dtpd.org.

