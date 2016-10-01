Randall Oaks Zoo celebrates fall through Oct. 30

hello

Goats, alpacas and a young camel named Elmer shared a large pumpkin Saturday at the Randall Oaks Fall Festival in West Dundee. The crowd was minimal because of the rain, but the animals were nonetheless hungry. The festival continues 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee.

The fest features a hay maze, corn bin play area, fall treats for purchase, and face painting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $3 to $5, and pumpkins for additional charge.

On weekends only there is the "Pumpkin Enrichment for the Animals" bonfires from noon to 5 p.m., and hayrides for $2 per person. All activities are included with zoo admission, with some exceptions. Zoo admission is $3.25 for residents, $4 for nonresidents and kids 2 and younger are free.

Call (847) 428-7131 or visit dtpd.org.