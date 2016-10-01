Interactive event includes indoor picnic, music in Mundelein

While the rain came down outside, the Mundelein Park & Recreation District held a free Indoor Musical Picnic for children 10 and under Saturday inside the Mundelein Community Center.
People were encouraged to bring blankets and cameras to enjoy the show that included plenty of dancing and singing.
The performance was a preview of future musical programs with interactive and imaginative songs showcasing live music and instruments.
Indoor Musical Picnics also are scheduled for Oct. 22, Nov. 10 and Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Participants can register in person at Mundelein Community Center at least nine days before each presentation.
For more information, visit www.mundeleinparks.org.