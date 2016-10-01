Interactive event includes indoor picnic, music in Mundelein

Wendy Morgan and Darryl Boggs entertain the crowd Saturday at the Indoor Musical Picnic put on by the Mundelein Park District. Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

Zoe White, 3, of Palatine, picks up color "leafs" and dances to the music Saturday at the Indoor Musical Picnic put on by the Mundelein Park District. Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

Paige Bonfante, 4, of Mundelein, brings up the sun while her mom Laura plays photographer Saturday at an indoor musical picnic put on by the Mundelein Park District. Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

Adina Garcia, of Volo, dances in place with her 3-year-old daughter Samantha at an indoor musical picnic put on Saturday by the Mundelein Park District. Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

The kids can hardly contain themselves as they dance with Wendy Morgan Saturday during the Indoor Musical Picnic put on by the Mundelein Park District. Photo by Ernest J. Schweit

While the rain came down outside, the Mundelein Park & Recreation District held a free Indoor Musical Picnic for children 10 and under Saturday inside the Mundelein Community Center.

People were encouraged to bring blankets and cameras to enjoy the show that included plenty of dancing and singing.

The performance was a preview of future musical programs with interactive and imaginative songs showcasing live music and instruments.

Indoor Musical Picnics also are scheduled for Oct. 22, Nov. 10 and Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Participants can register in person at Mundelein Community Center at least nine days before each presentation.

For more information, visit www.mundeleinparks.org.