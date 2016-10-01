Golf pros tee up life lessons for kids at First Tee in Mundelein

As 8-year-old Ben Riekse lined up his left-handed driver on the Ivanhoe Club range, it didn't seem like there was much on the line. But when his first swing resulted in his ball hurtling toward the sand trap, he wasn't happy.

Ryan Jenkins, one of the PGA pros at Ivanhoe, adjusted Rieske's grip lower on the club, had him picture success in his mind and try again. Riekse's second stroke resulted in a smile.

Life is filled with bunker shots. Staff associated with Ivanhoe in Mundelein and the Florida-based First Tee not-for-profit organization hosted about 20 young men and women from the greater Chicago area Saturday to help ensure the youth can handle anything a golf course or life throws at them.

"What we are trying to share here is not just the Xs and Os of the game," said Jim Sobb, PGA director of golf at the Ivanhoe Club. "It's what the game is all about. It's about how to be a good loser as well as a good winner. It's about the shaking of hands and complimenting someone on a good shot and not saying anything on a bad shot. This game breeds a certain culture. It's lifelong lessons on a golf course."

Rainy conditions conspired to put a damper on the outing. But not a single participant gave up or complained during the four-hour event. That was no surprise for Lisa Quinn, executive director of The First Tee's Greater Chicago chapter. Perseverance is one of nine core values her program instills in participants who come from both middle class and at-risk backgrounds.

"Golf can be a save haven for some of them," Quinn said. "While we have them, we attempt to build core character traits and promote healthy choices throughout their lives."

Quinn said her organization is always on the search for facilities and people willing to volunteer their time, as Ivanhoe Club has done for past four years. There is a general lack of golf facilities designed to introduce young players to the game. Quinn's organization advocates for the creation of more safe haven golf courses that can equip youth with better options for their futures. The greater Chicago chapter hopes to reach 100,000 area youths by the year 2020.

Seeing the smile on his son, Ben's, face is reason enough for Dirk Riekse to also get Ben's twin sister, Abbey involved.

"First Tee has shown itself to be a great organization," Riekse said. "That's not only about the game and the values, but also the team format. There's camaraderie there for the kids to learn. It's like Little League Baseball, but golf."