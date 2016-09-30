Sabres GM: Ristolainen's return unlikely to sway talks

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Sabres general manager Tim Murray tells The Associated Press he doesn't believe defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen's decision to join the team for practice without a contract will have any effect on thawing negotiations.

With a big laugh, Murray on Friday said the only way Ristolainen could speed up contract talks is if "he got all lovey-dovey" and elected to take the Sabres latest offer.

Ristolainen is a restricted free agent whose rights were retained by the Sabres in June. After representing Finland in the World Cup of Hockey, Ristolainen reported to the Sabres on Thursday in what was regarded as a sign of good faith.

Though he's not allowed to play because he's not under contract, Ristolainen is practicing with the team and also taking part in meetings. Ristolainen is not making himself available to reporters.

Murray says he didn't see anything wrong with allowing Ristolainen to practice, saying he'd rather the player be in Buffalo than working out elsewhere.

Murray says the two sides are still negotiating.

In three seasons, Buffalo's 2013 first-round draft pick has established himself as the Sabres' top defenseman. Last year, Ristolainen led the team in averaging more than 25 minutes of ice time per game, and led Buffalo defensemen with 41 points (nine goals, 32 assists).