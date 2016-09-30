Breaking News Bar
 
A-Rod starts new role as minor league instructor in Tampa

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
 
 

TAMPA, Fla. -- Alex Rodriguez is back on the field for the New York Yankees in his new role as an instructor.

A-Rod arrived Friday at the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, to work with prospects in the instructional league.

Rodriguez talked with Clint Frazier, Blake Rutherford and Jorge Mateo after hitting drills on Derek Jeter Field. He also spent time talking with coaches and players during regular batting practice.

Rodriguez wore a No. 13 uniform while in the dugout during Friday's game against Toronto. He's is scheduled to meet with the players in the clubhouse before Saturday's game with Baltimore.

The 41-year-old Rodriguez played his final game with New York in August. He signed a contract to work with minor leaguers in the Yankees farm system through 2017.

