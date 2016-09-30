Panthers LT Michael Oher ruled out with late-week concussion

Breaking News Bar
 
By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers left tackle Michael Oher has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after developing concussion-related symptoms two days before the game.

Oher practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday and the team is uncertain when the injury occurred. He didn't feel well on Friday morning and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera says it's unclear who'll take over for Oher at left tackle. The most likely option is moving right tackle Mike Remmers to the left side and starting second-year player Daryl Williams at right tackle.

Another option is starting Donald Hawkins at left tackle.

Running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) also are out. Defensive end Charles Johnson (quad) is questionable but is expected to play.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

