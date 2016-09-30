Chicago Cubs give Hoyer, McLeod contract extensions

hello

The Chicago Cubs have their front office in place after agreeing to five-year contract extensions with (from left) scouting and player development director Jason McLeod, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, and general manager Jed Hoyer. Associated Press/2011 file

CINCINNATI -- As expected, the Chicago Cubs have kept the front-office band together.

The Cubs on Friday announced the organization has agreed to terms with genera manager Jed Hoyer and scouting and player-development chief Jason McLeod on contract extensions through the 2021 campaign.

Earlier this week, the Cubs gave baseball president Theo Epstein a five-year contract extension.

"Jed and Jason are simply the best at what they do and have played fundamentally important leadership roles in helping the Cubs build a healthy and thriving organization," Epstein said in a news release. "We feel honored to have the stability and support that we enjoy throughout baseball operations and look forward to many years of working together in Chicago."