Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 9/30/2016 2:46 PM

Chicago Cubs give Hoyer, McLeod contract extensions

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Chicago Cubs have their front office in place after agreeing to five-year contract extensions with (from left) scouting and player development director Jason McLeod, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, and general manager Jed Hoyer.

      The Chicago Cubs have their front office in place after agreeing to five-year contract extensions with (from left) scouting and player development director Jason McLeod, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, and general manager Jed Hoyer.
    Associated Press/2011 file

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

CINCINNATI -- As expected, the Chicago Cubs have kept the front-office band together.

The Cubs on Friday announced the organization has agreed to terms with genera manager Jed Hoyer and scouting and player-development chief Jason McLeod on contract extensions through the 2021 campaign.

Earlier this week, the Cubs gave baseball president Theo Epstein a five-year contract extension.

"Jed and Jason are simply the best at what they do and have played fundamentally important leadership roles in helping the Cubs build a healthy and thriving organization," Epstein said in a news release. "We feel honored to have the stability and support that we enjoy throughout baseball operations and look forward to many years of working together in Chicago."

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account