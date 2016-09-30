Bears' Cutler will likely miss second straight start

Quarterback Jay Cutler is listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game and not expected to play. Cutler sat out a second straight practice Friday after doing limited work on Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a sprained thumb in the 29-14 loss to the Eagles Sept. 19. Associated Press

Quarterback Jay Cutler is listed as "doubtful" and is not expected to play on Sunday.

Cutler sat out a second straight practice Friday after some limited work Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a sprained thumb in the loss to the Eagles Sept. 19.

Resting him the past two days was done to help the healing process.

"We're going to get him healthy, and that's our main objective," coach John Fox said. "We'll see if he's any further along (Saturday)."

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has faith in Cutler.

"This guy is the toughest guy I've ever been around in 12 years coaching in the National Football League," Loggains said. "He is resilient. The minute that he's ready to go and gets healthy and is ready to play, then if coach (Fox) feels that way, and we feel that way as an organization, then he'll be out there."

Veteran Brian Hoyer would get his second Bears start after he completed 30 of 49 passes for 317 yards and 2 touchdowns without an interception in the Week 3 loss.

"I thought he, for the most part, made good decisions," Fox said.

Since Cutler joined the Bears in 2009, they are 5-11 when he doesn't start and 50-49 when he does.

Other injures:

In addition to Jay Cutler, running backs Jeremy Langford (ankle) and Ka'Deem Carey (hamstring), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle) and linebacker Danny Trevathan did not practice Friday and are doubtful for Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) was limited and is questionable. It was a knee injury that hindered him at practice early in the week.

Also questionable after limited practices are cornerbacks Tracy Porter (knee) and Sherrick McManis (hamstring), guard Josh Sitton (shoulder), linebacker Willie Young (knee) and defensive end Jonathan Bullard (toe).

Safety Harold Jones-Quartey has been cleared through the concussion protocol. He had a full practice and is questionable.

Two starters are out for the Lions: defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) and linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad).

Getting offensive:

The Lions' offense is fourth in the NFL with 413.7 yards per game, second in third-down conversions with 51.3 percent and fifth in scoring at 27.0 points per game. They frequently operate without a huddle and change the speed of their attack.

"They vary the tempo," Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "They're up there at the line of scrimmage calling their plays and doing all of their checks and audibles. They're not a team that necessarily likes to go fast in their no-huddle, although they are capable of doing that at any moment.

"They're more of a team that likes to look at you, try to get tells about what you might be in, and that's why they spend a lot of time at the line of scrimmage. They're doing well with it."

Ask a stupid question:

The Bears have lost six straight to the Lions, including three at Soldier Field, although five of the losses have been by 8 points or less.

"I can only speak on one year," said coach John Fox, who succeeded Marc Trestman last year. "We had two close games with them."

The Lions won last year's meeting at Ford Field 37-34 in overtime, and beat the Bears 24-20 at Soldier Field.

Fox was asked if he'd emphasize winning Sunday's game.

"It is the Detroit Lions, and it is a division opponent, and we haven't won yet, or (won) at home yet, so I'd say there'd be an emphasis on that."

The Bears are 1-11 in their last 12 at home and 3-15 in their last 18 at Soldier Field.

