Chicago Bulls' Hoiberg wants to force more turnovers

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said guard Jimmy Butler has always been "one of the top steals guy," and getting more defensive turnovers is something Hoiberg wants the team to improve on this season. Associated Press/File 2013

The Bulls ranked 29th in the NBA last season in forcing turnovers. Only the New York Knicks were worse.

That was an area coach Fred Hoiberg wanted to improve this season and so far, he thinks the results have been positive. The trouble is, the Bulls are scrimmaging each other in practice, so he's not sure whether to be upset at the offense for turning it over, or be glad the defense is creating mistakes.

"We are turning the ball over way too much (in practice)," Hoiberg said. "After watching film, our defense is responsible for some of that. We have a guy in (Rajon) Rondo that's a high steals guy, got great hands, great instincts, great wingspan.

"Jimmy (Butler) has always had great anticipation and one of the top steals guy. If we can impact the ball more and pick up full court, hopefully we will cause more turnovers and be able to get some easy baskets."

Last year, the Bulls were one of the league's best in defensive field-goal percentage for the first two months, then dropped way off. They should be able to be more aggressive defensively this season with veteran center Pau Gasol now playing in San Antonio. Gasol defended well around the basket, but was reluctant to challenge pick-and-rolls.

"That was the big goal in the summer," Hoiberg said. "Like all staffs we watched a ton of film and tried to figure out with this group how to create more turnovers, how to impact the ball better. Every day it's been a big emphasis in our defense. … It's about all five guys being on the same page and earning that trust."

D-League coaches named:

The Bulls revealed the full coaching staff for the D-League's Windy City Bulls, who begin play at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates on Nov. 11.

One familiar face is A.J. Guyton, the Peoria native who played for the Bulls from 2000-02. He went on to have a productive career in Europe after leaving the NBA. Another assistant is Bobby Lutz, who brings more than 30 years of college coaching experience to the Bulls. Lutz spent one season working with Fred Hoiberg at Iowa State and is best known as head coach at UNC Charlotte from 1998-2010. He spent the past five years as an assistant at North Carolina State.

Josh Kreibich was named director of basketball operations and Arnold Lee will serve as the team's certified athletic trainer.

Guyton and Lutz have been on the floor with head coach Nate Loenser during the first week of Bulls training camp at the Advocate Center. The Windy City Bulls coaches have been working a lot with camp adds Thomas Walkup, D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera, Vince Hunter and J.J. Avila, along with second-round pick Paul Zipser, if anyone is interested in a sneak preview.

Taj talks tanks:

Taj Gibson said he's already had a talk with Joakim Noah about his replacement at center, Robin Lopez.

"He's a tank," Gibson said of Lopez. "I was telling Joakim late this summer about it and I was telling him about Robin, he's like a tank. It's really hard to move him. He knows what he wants to do. He's a true old-fashioned center. I love playing with him."

If Lopez is a tank, what does that make second-year center Cristiano Felicio?

"He's a tank too," Gibson said. "He's one of those guys, he's still raw but when he gets it, he's just attacking the rim. Every day he's getting better and better."