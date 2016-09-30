Muncie animal shelter hopes to rescue Pit bulls from Canada

hello

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Muncie's animal shelter is hoping to rescue some Put bulls from Montreal, Canada that are in danger of being euthanized because of a new law there.

The (Muncie) Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2duXQob ) reports that the shelter is asking for donations and volunteers to go to Montreal to rescue the dogs from shelters there after Montreal's city council voted to ban new pit bulls and require people that already own the dogs undergo a criminal background check and pay $150 for a permit. Animal rescue groups in Canada are doing something similar.

The shelter's director, Phil Peckinpaugh says pit bulls have been unfairly portrayed as vicious animals and it's wrong to target a specific breed of dog.

Peckinpaugh says the effort will be funded by donations and won't cost taxpayers any money.