Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Randy Link of Winfield

When my wife and I were at The St. Charles Fine Art Show this past spring, I could not help but notice the Municipal Center Building with "Old Glory" flying in the breeze. Built 76 years ago, the Streamline Moderne, (aka Art Moderne), architecture design type was just a beautiful site to behold. I was fortunate to have the clouds in the background for this shot. "Tone mapping" the image brought out more detail of the historic building. (FYI: per Wikipedia, it was the first permanent building to exclusively use Fluorescent tube lighting!)