Dawn Patrol: Woman's body found at White Pines

Woman's body found at White Pines near Bensenville

A woman was found dead yesterday morning on the grounds of White Pines Golf Club near Bensenville, police said, and they're calling it a homicide. A 37-year-old woman was found by a groundskeeper about 8 a.m. near the entrance of White Pines Golf Club and Banquets, 500 W. Jefferson St. Police think she was the victim of a homicide that occurred elsewhere. Full story.

Fox Lake standoff shuts down neighborhood

A suicidal man with a gun threatened Fox Lake police last night, causing a neighborhood near Arthur Avenue and Forest Avenue to be shut down, authorities said. The incident began around 9 p.m., Fox Lake Police Chief Russell Laine said. It's unclear if shots were fired at police, he said. Full story.

Man gets 35 years for Aurora murder

A Joliet man was sentenced to 25 years in prison yesterday for the 2014 murder of an Aurora man during a drug deal gone bad, Kane County officials said. Jaquan Green-Hosey, 22, of Joliet, pleaded guilty in February to the first-degree murder of Arin Williams, 20, at a Mexican restaurant on the near-west side of Aurora in January 2014. Full story.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer Rolling Meadows Mayor Tom Rooney was sworn in as a state senator Thursday night at city hall. Here, he stands with his sons, Brian, left, and Chris during the ceremony along with his wife, Sue.

Rolling Meadows mayor sworn in as senator

Surrounded by friends and family, Rolling Meadows Mayor Tom Rooney officially began the next phase of his political life last night when he was sworn in as the next senator for Illinois' 27th District. Full story.

Kane County judge upholds vehicle search

A Kane County judge Thursday upheld the traffic stop and search of a 34-year-old Minnesota woman's car in August 2015 along Interstate 90 that yielded heroin. If Judge Linda Abrahamson had agreed with defense attorneys the search against Corey R. Sackett, of St. Paul, was illegal, it would have marked the fourth time in the last year and a half that evidence was thrown out due to the actions of Kane County Sgt. Ron Hain. Full story.

West Dundee to offer tax incentives to new restaurant

A new West Dundee restaurant expected to open later this year will receive financial assistance from the village to help revitalize the property. A roughly $400,000 interior renovation is anticipated for Bamboozels Bar and Grill, a family-friendly restaurant and upscale lounge at 101 W. Main St. The site formerly housed Dylan's Pub, which closed earlier this year. Full story.

- Associated Press A fan sits in the right field grandstand as a rain delay is called during the sixth inning of the Cubs-Pirates game in Pittsburgh.

Cubs-Pirates game ends in rare tie

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates played to the first tie game in the major leagues since 2005 when rain forced the teams to stop in the sixth inning last night with the score 1-all. The Cubs and Pirates aren't scheduled to play again this season, and the game won't be made up because it doesn't affect postseason positioning. Full story.

- Associated Press Bears rookie Jordan Howard has a reputation for being a punishing runner, but he's also got some quickness and ability to make tacklers miss.

Howard ready to shoulder heavy load for Bears

Due to injuries, rookie Jordan Howard will do most of the heavy lifting in the ground game Sunday against the Lions at Soldier Field. "Coming into the league you always want to be the featured guy, but I definitely wasn't expecting this or expecting it to come this fast," the 21-year-old running back said. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's full report here.