Man wanted in U of I shooting of Mundelein man turns himself in

Robbie M. Patton is charged in the shooting death of George Korchev of Mundelein. Courtesy of Illinois Department of Corrections

The man police believe is responsible for Sunday's fatal shooting in Champaign of 22-year-old George Korchev of Mundelein turned himself into police Thursday night.

Robbie M. Patton, 18, of Champaign, was being held in Champaign County on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a news release from the Champaign Police Department.

Patton's bail is $5 million.

Police issued warrants for Patton's arrest Tuesday in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting.

Gunfire broke out on the 300 block of East Green Street at 12:38 a.m. Sunday. Four bystanders, including two of Korchev's friends, suffered gunshot wounds.

Champaign police say the shooting remains under investigation, and encourage anyone with information to contact the department's investigations division at (217) 351-4545.