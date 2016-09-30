Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 9/30/2016 2:32 PM

Woman found dead at White Pines Golf Course was stabbed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Courtesy of ABC 7 ChicagoWhite Pines Golf Club and Banquets near Bensenville.

      Courtesy of ABC 7 ChicagoWhite Pines Golf Club and Banquets near Bensenville.

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

The 37-year-old woman found dead at Bensenville's White Pines Golf Course Thursday morning was stabbed to death, authorities said Friday.

DuPage County Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Dastych said the preliminary cause of death has been determined to be a stab wound to the back. Dastych said earlier reports of the woman being severely beaten are untrue.

The woman's identity is not being released, Dastych said, because officials are using fingerprint records to confirm the identity and it could take several days.

The woman's body was found by a groundskeeper about 8 a.m. near the entrance of White Pines Golf Club and Banquets, 500 W. Jefferson St. Police think she was the victim of a homicide that occurred on the 11500 block of Grand Avenue in unincorporated Cook County near Melrose Park.

Cook County Sheriff's officials are not releasing any details of that investigation but are saying "there is no threat to public safety."

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account