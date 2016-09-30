Woman found dead at White Pines Golf Course was stabbed

The 37-year-old woman found dead at Bensenville's White Pines Golf Course Thursday morning was stabbed to death, authorities said Friday.

DuPage County Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Dastych said the preliminary cause of death has been determined to be a stab wound to the back. Dastych said earlier reports of the woman being severely beaten are untrue.

The woman's identity is not being released, Dastych said, because officials are using fingerprint records to confirm the identity and it could take several days.

The woman's body was found by a groundskeeper about 8 a.m. near the entrance of White Pines Golf Club and Banquets, 500 W. Jefferson St. Police think she was the victim of a homicide that occurred on the 11500 block of Grand Avenue in unincorporated Cook County near Melrose Park.

Cook County Sheriff's officials are not releasing any details of that investigation but are saying "there is no threat to public safety."