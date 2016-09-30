Resident survey being mailed to 3,000 Lombard homes in mid-October

Lombard residents should keep an eye out for a survey that might be delivered to their mailbox in mid-October.

The village has partnered with the National Research Center to mail a citizen survey to 3,000 residences selected at random. The survey has been conducted in more than 500 cities nationwide and includes questions that have been effective in other communities, along with questions unique to Lombard.

"We're looking forward to hearing from our neighbors," Trustee Robyn Pike, chairwoman of the community relations committee, said in a statement. "Feedback from the community is very important to (the committee) and to Lombard staff."

The committee has been discussing the survey for several months and oversaw its implementation. Village officials are hopeful the results will give insight into residents' feelings about quality-of-life issues and government services, along with some updated statistics about the demographics of the community.

Residences who have been selected to participate will receive multiple notifications leading up to the survey. All information will be collected, analyzed and presented by the National Research Center.

The center also will provide village officials with results gathered from other communities that are similar in size and demographics to Lombard to offer a comparison. Officials say the results will not only gauge Lombard's current services, but also help plan for future initiatives and programs.

For updates and survey results, visit villageoflombard.org/NCS.