Barrington Hills man's work given role in his funeral cortège

The funeral cortège for Barrington Hills businessman James D. Gerage included a reminder of the thriving Elgin business -- Omega Demolition Corp. -- he built with his brother, Chuck. Submitted photo

The funeral cortège Friday morning for the Barrington Hills businessman found dead a week ago in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood featured an usual vehicle: a trailer carrying funeral wreaths and a wrecking machine used in his Elgin-based demolition business.

The funeral for James D. Gerage, 43, was held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington, even as the Cook County medical examiner's office said it still can't rule on a cause of death.

Gerage's body was discovered in the back seat of a burning SUV on a deserted Pilsen street. The medical examiner's office said it is awaiting more test results before being able to rule on how he died.

Meanwhile, Chicago police say they are continuing to investigate, but have declined to provide details, even whether they view the death as a homicide.

Gerage is survived by his wife, Chanel, and two children, Brianna and Vincent.

He and his brother, Chuck Gerage, operated Omega Demolition Corp., which employs about 300 people, since 1997. Neither the business nor family have had any comment on the death.

The company has worked on numerous high-profile government projects including demolition of the Ohio Street feeder bridge to and from the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago and the removal of concrete and a seating area at the Allstate Arena to install the Chicago Wolves ice rink.