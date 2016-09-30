School bus company employee charged with indecent texting

A Waukegan man employed by a bus company serving the Waukegan school district has been arrested for inappropriate texting with a teenage girl, authorities said.

Rafael Torres, 21, of the 300 block of North Butrick Street in Waukegan, has been charged with indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation/child internet and grooming.

Bail was set at $30,000 on Friday. Torres will appear in court again at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Torres worked as a bus aide for Illinois Central Bus Co., which is contracted by the Waukegan School District.

Waukegan police the parents of the girl reported the texts in August. Torres was arrested Thursday.

Police said believe the inappropriate texts began in July and ended when police were notified.

They also said Torres did not provide his true identity while communicating with the girl.