Retired Wauconda police dog dies

An award-winning former Wauconda police dog has died, according to the Wauconda Animal Hospital's Facebook page.

On Friday, the hospital posted, "We are very sad to say that today Wauconda lost one of it's finest. RIP K-9 Officer Maxx. Our thoughts are with Sgt. Combs and family."

Wauconda police confirmed that Maxx died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The German shepherd retired in 2014 after nearly a decade of service.

Maxx gained glory through his partnership with Sgt. John S. Combs Jr.

Combs, who was unavailable for comment Friday night, told the Daily Herald in 2013, "Maxx has been a great partner. He is also a great family member."

At the time, Combs announced his intention to follow a department tradition and acquire Maxx at the end of the dog's service.

He said, "Maxx has lived with me since I got him. He and I spend more time with each other than I do with my own family, so of course I would want to keep him in his retirement."

Combs' wish was granted in 2014, when he received the ownership papers at a ceremony during a village board meeting, when Maxx was honored for his decade of service.

Maxx began working with Combs in 2004. During their partnership, Maxx chased and apprehended a robbery suspect, found a loaded gun that was buried under leaves by gang members and discovered a marijuana-growing operation hidden in a house.

Maxx earned three titles at the Illinois Regional Canine Olympics, an event created by the owner of TOPS Kennels in Grayslake.

He also gave public demonstrations at community events.

• Daily Herald staff writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.