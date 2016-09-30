Breaking News Bar
 
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul posts tribute to Pearl Jam

By Associated Press
"Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul has penned an emotional appreciation of Pearl Jam.

Paul posted a picture of himself with Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder on his Instagram account Thursday.

In the caption, he relates a story of buying the band's debut album, "Ten," on the day it came out in 1991, which also happened to be his 12th birthday. He said he returned home to find his family's house empty and was playing the album when his mother called to tell him they were at the hospital, where his sister had given birth.

He says "so many emotions" went through him that day and Vedder "was a huge part of that."

The band has marked the 25th anniversary of the album's release on tour this year.

