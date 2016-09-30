Slain officer's widow to inspect vest at center of lawsuit

hello

ATLANTA -- The widow of a slain Georgia police officer hopes to learn more about why his body armor didn't save him.

Tammy Jordan says in an ongoing federal lawsuit that a vest from Michigan-based Armor Express failed to stop gunfire that killed Griffin Police Officer Kevin Jordan. He was shot five times while intervening in a fight while working an off-duty security job at a Waffle House in Griffin, Georgia, in 2014, according to the lawsuit.

In court documents, Armor Express denied that one of its vests failed to meet standards.

Jordan's lawyer, Anitra Price, said they will be able to inspect the equipment he was wearing when he died during a meeting Friday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's office in Midland.

Price says she's had difficulty obtaining information about the vest.