Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 9/30/2016 7:00 AM

Slain officer's widow to inspect vest at center of lawsuit

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ATLANTA -- The widow of a slain Georgia police officer hopes to learn more about why his body armor didn't save him.

Tammy Jordan says in an ongoing federal lawsuit that a vest from Michigan-based Armor Express failed to stop gunfire that killed Griffin Police Officer Kevin Jordan. He was shot five times while intervening in a fight while working an off-duty security job at a Waffle House in Griffin, Georgia, in 2014, according to the lawsuit.

In court documents, Armor Express denied that one of its vests failed to meet standards.

Jordan's lawyer, Anitra Price, said they will be able to inspect the equipment he was wearing when he died during a meeting Friday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's office in Midland.

Price says she's had difficulty obtaining information about the vest.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account